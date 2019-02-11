Delta Magnets Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.18 crore, up 3.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.18 crore in December 2018 up 3.81% from Rs. 16.55 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2018 down 20.53% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2018 down 760% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

Delta Magnets shares closed at 69.95 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 24.36% returns over the last 6 months and 2.72% over the last 12 months.