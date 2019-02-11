Delta Magnets Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.18 crore, up 3.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Magnets are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.18 crore in December 2018 up 3.81% from Rs. 16.55 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2018 down 20.53% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2018 down 760% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.
Delta Magnets shares closed at 69.95 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 24.36% returns over the last 6 months and 2.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Delta Magnets
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.18
|21.30
|16.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.18
|21.30
|16.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.81
|4.24
|3.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.23
|3.76
|2.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.08
|-0.19
|1.30
|Power & Fuel
|2.50
|2.24
|1.89
|Employees Cost
|4.76
|5.09
|4.49
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.54
|0.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.72
|4.18
|3.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|1.43
|-0.52
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.20
|1.45
|-0.48
|Interest
|0.84
|1.31
|1.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.04
|0.14
|-1.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.04
|0.14
|-1.81
|Tax
|0.18
|-0.18
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.22
|0.32
|-1.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.22
|0.32
|-1.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.22
|0.32
|-1.84
|Equity Share Capital
|6.47
|6.47
|6.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.43
|0.49
|-2.84
|Diluted EPS
|-3.43
|0.49
|-2.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.43
|0.49
|-2.84
|Diluted EPS
|-3.43
|0.49
|-2.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited