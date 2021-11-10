Delta Ind. Reso Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 85.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2021 down 85.66% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 down 144.09% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 down 127.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020.

Delta Ind. Reso shares closed at 6.74 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.26% returns over the last 6 months and 237.00% over the last 12 months.