Delta Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.24 crore, up 369.42% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 158.24 151.21 33.71 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 158.24 151.21 33.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 10.69 10.30 3.05 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.13 0.37 0.09 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 19.05 20.62 11.55 Depreciation 4.79 4.73 4.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 53.70 52.00 26.66 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.14 63.19 -11.70 Other Income 6.55 3.79 4.79 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.69 66.98 -6.91 Interest 0.52 0.53 0.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 76.17 66.45 -7.02 Exceptional Items -- -3.55 -- P/L Before Tax 76.17 62.90 -7.02 Tax 19.26 16.63 -1.99 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.91 46.27 -5.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.91 46.27 -5.03 Equity Share Capital 26.74 26.74 26.68 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.13 1.73 -0.19 Diluted EPS 2.12 1.72 -0.19 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.13 1.73 -0.19 Diluted EPS 2.12 1.72 -0.19 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited