Delta Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.24 crore, up 369.42% Y-o-Y

Oct 13, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:Net Sales at Rs 158.24 crore in September 2022 up 369.42% from Rs. 33.71 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.91 crore in September 2022 up 1231.41% from Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.48 crore in September 2022 up 2958.95% from Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2021.
Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021. Delta Corp shares closed at 217.65 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.38% returns over the last 6 months and -23.69% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations158.24151.2133.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations158.24151.2133.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10.6910.303.05
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.130.370.09
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.0520.6211.55
Depreciation4.794.734.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses53.7052.0026.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.1463.19-11.70
Other Income6.553.794.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.6966.98-6.91
Interest0.520.530.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.1766.45-7.02
Exceptional Items---3.55--
P/L Before Tax76.1762.90-7.02
Tax19.2616.63-1.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.9146.27-5.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.9146.27-5.03
Equity Share Capital26.7426.7426.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.131.73-0.19
Diluted EPS2.121.72-0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.131.73-0.19
Diluted EPS2.121.72-0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:11 pm
