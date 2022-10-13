Delta Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.24 crore, up 369.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.24 crore in September 2022 up 369.42% from Rs. 33.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.91 crore in September 2022 up 1231.41% from Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.48 crore in September 2022 up 2958.95% from Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2021.

Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.