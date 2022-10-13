Delta Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.24 crore, up 369.42% Y-o-Y
October 13, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 158.24 crore in September 2022 up 369.42% from Rs. 33.71 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.91 crore in September 2022 up 1231.41% from Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.48 crore in September 2022 up 2958.95% from Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2021.
Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.
|Delta Corp shares closed at 217.65 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.38% returns over the last 6 months and -23.69% over the last 12 months.
|Delta Corp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|158.24
|151.21
|33.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|158.24
|151.21
|33.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.69
|10.30
|3.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.13
|0.37
|0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.05
|20.62
|11.55
|Depreciation
|4.79
|4.73
|4.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.70
|52.00
|26.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|70.14
|63.19
|-11.70
|Other Income
|6.55
|3.79
|4.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|76.69
|66.98
|-6.91
|Interest
|0.52
|0.53
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|76.17
|66.45
|-7.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-3.55
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|76.17
|62.90
|-7.02
|Tax
|19.26
|16.63
|-1.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|56.91
|46.27
|-5.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|56.91
|46.27
|-5.03
|Equity Share Capital
|26.74
|26.74
|26.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.13
|1.73
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|2.12
|1.72
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.13
|1.73
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|2.12
|1.72
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited