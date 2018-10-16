Delta Corp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 120.03 crore, up 42.96% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 120.03 crore in September 2018 up 42.96% from Rs. 83.96 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.51 crore in September 2018 up 112.04% from Rs. 29.95 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.27 crore in September 2018 up 38.76% from Rs. 36.95 crore in September 2017.

Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.16 in September 2017.

Delta Corp shares closed at 226.45 on October 15, 2018 (NSE) and has given -17.62% returns over the last 6 months and -0.57% over the last 12 months.