Delta Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.25 crore, down 1.48% Y-o-Y

Apr 12, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 131.25 crore in March 2022 down 1.48% from Rs. 133.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.07 crore in March 2022 down 41.53% from Rs. 48.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.95 crore in March 2022 down 10.58% from Rs. 67.04 crore in March 2021.

Delta Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.79 in March 2021.

Delta Corp shares closed at 322.45 on April 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.42% returns over the last 6 months and 112.70% over the last 12 months.

Delta Corp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 131.25 165.20 133.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 131.25 165.20 133.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.29 11.66 10.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.27 -0.54 -0.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.43 15.60 17.21
Depreciation 5.12 3.92 2.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.81 46.75 42.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.33 87.81 61.40
Other Income 4.50 3.10 3.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.83 90.91 64.62
Interest 0.71 0.93 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.12 89.98 64.29
Exceptional Items -12.46 -1.08 --
P/L Before Tax 41.66 88.90 64.29
Tax 13.59 23.00 16.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.07 65.90 48.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.07 65.90 48.01
Equity Share Capital 26.68 26.70 26.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.05 2.47 1.79
Diluted EPS 1.04 2.45 1.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.05 2.47 1.79
Diluted EPS 1.04 2.45 1.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Delta Corp #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Apr 12, 2022 04:52 pm
