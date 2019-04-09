Delta Corp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 122.35 crore, up 11.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.35 crore in March 2019 up 11.33% from Rs. 109.90 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.88 crore in March 2019 up 85.51% from Rs. 29.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.29 crore in March 2019 up 49.24% from Rs. 52.46 crore in March 2018.

Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.11 in March 2018.

Delta Corp shares closed at 263.40 on April 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 27.43% returns over the last 6 months and -6.08% over the last 12 months.