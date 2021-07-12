Delta Corp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.90 crore, up 96233.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.90 crore in June 2021 up 96233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.63 crore in June 2021 down 127.64% from Rs. 42.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.26 crore in June 2021 down 50.33% from Rs. 7.49 crore in June 2020.

Delta Corp shares closed at 188.20 on July 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.61% returns over the last 6 months and 105.80% over the last 12 months.