Delta Corp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.90 crore, up 96233.33% Y-o-Y

July 14, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.90 crore in June 2021 up 96233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.63 crore in June 2021 down 127.64% from Rs. 42.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.26 crore in June 2021 down 50.33% from Rs. 7.49 crore in June 2020.

Delta Corp shares closed at 188.20 on July 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.22% returns over the last 6 months and 105.80% over the last 12 months.

Delta Corp
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations28.90133.220.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations28.90133.220.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.2110.81--
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.46-0.760.25
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.0617.2112.13
Depreciation3.982.4212.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.4842.146.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.2961.40-30.97
Other Income5.053.2211.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.2464.62-19.62
Interest0.110.330.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.3564.29-19.77
Exceptional Items----55.95
P/L Before Tax-15.3564.2936.18
Tax-3.7216.28-5.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.6348.0142.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.6348.0142.08
Equity Share Capital26.6826.6826.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.441.791.56
Diluted EPS-0.431.791.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.441.791.57
Diluted EPS-0.431.791.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Delta Corp #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 14, 2021 09:55 am

