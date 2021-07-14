Delta Corp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.90 crore, up 96233.33% Y-o-Y
July 14, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.90 crore in June 2021 up 96233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.63 crore in June 2021 down 127.64% from Rs. 42.08 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.26 crore in June 2021 down 50.33% from Rs. 7.49 crore in June 2020.
Delta Corp shares closed at 188.20 on July 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.22% returns over the last 6 months and 105.80% over the last 12 months.
|Delta Corp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.90
|133.22
|0.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.90
|133.22
|0.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.21
|10.81
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.46
|-0.76
|0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.06
|17.21
|12.13
|Depreciation
|3.98
|2.42
|12.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.48
|42.14
|6.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.29
|61.40
|-30.97
|Other Income
|5.05
|3.22
|11.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.24
|64.62
|-19.62
|Interest
|0.11
|0.33
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.35
|64.29
|-19.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|55.95
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.35
|64.29
|36.18
|Tax
|-3.72
|16.28
|-5.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.63
|48.01
|42.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.63
|48.01
|42.08
|Equity Share Capital
|26.68
|26.68
|26.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|1.79
|1.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|1.79
|1.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|1.79
|1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|1.79
|1.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited