Delta Corp Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 99.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2020 down 99.97% from Rs. 119.91 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.08 crore in June 2020 down 3.86% from Rs. 43.77 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.49 crore in June 2020 down 110.97% from Rs. 68.27 crore in June 2019.

Delta Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.56 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.62 in June 2019.

Delta Corp shares closed at 89.40 on July 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -55.28% returns over the last 6 months and -44.73% over the last 12 months.