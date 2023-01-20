 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delta Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.10 crore, up 0.54% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 166.10 crore in December 2022 up 0.54% from Rs. 165.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.20 crore in December 2022 up 12.59% from Rs. 65.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.97 crore in December 2022 down 4.07% from Rs. 94.83 crore in December 2021.

Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.47 in December 2021.

Delta Corp shares closed at 199.95 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.11% returns over the last 6 months and -31.93% over the last 12 months.

Delta Corp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 166.10 158.24 165.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 166.10 158.24 165.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.18 10.69 11.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.34 -0.13 -0.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.99 19.05 15.60
Depreciation 7.65 4.79 3.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.46 53.70 46.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.16 70.14 87.81
Other Income 8.16 6.55 3.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.32 76.69 90.91
Interest 1.28 0.52 0.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 82.04 76.17 89.98
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.08
P/L Before Tax 82.04 76.17 88.90
Tax 7.84 19.26 23.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.20 56.91 65.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 74.20 56.91 65.90
Equity Share Capital 26.75 26.74 26.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.77 2.13 2.47
Diluted EPS 2.76 2.12 2.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.77 2.13 2.47
Diluted EPS 2.76 2.12 2.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:11 pm