    Delta Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.10 crore, up 0.54% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 166.10 crore in December 2022 up 0.54% from Rs. 165.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.20 crore in December 2022 up 12.59% from Rs. 65.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.97 crore in December 2022 down 4.07% from Rs. 94.83 crore in December 2021.

    Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.47 in December 2021.

    Delta Corp shares closed at 199.95 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.11% returns over the last 6 months and -31.93% over the last 12 months.

    Delta Corp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations166.10158.24165.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations166.10158.24165.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.1810.6911.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.34-0.13-0.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.9919.0515.60
    Depreciation7.654.793.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.4653.7046.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.1670.1487.81
    Other Income8.166.553.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.3276.6990.91
    Interest1.280.520.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax82.0476.1789.98
    Exceptional Items-----1.08
    P/L Before Tax82.0476.1788.90
    Tax7.8419.2623.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities74.2056.9165.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period74.2056.9165.90
    Equity Share Capital26.7526.7426.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.772.132.47
    Diluted EPS2.762.122.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.772.132.47
    Diluted EPS2.762.122.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Delta Corp #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:11 pm