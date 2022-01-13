MARKET NEWS

Delta Corp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 165.20 crore, up 143.01% Y-o-Y

January 13, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 165.20 crore in December 2021 up 143.01% from Rs. 67.98 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.90 crore in December 2021 up 325.44% from Rs. 15.49 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.83 crore in December 2021 up 273.64% from Rs. 25.38 crore in December 2020.

Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2020.

Delta Corp shares closed at 291.75 on January 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.07% returns over the last 6 months and 90.07% over the last 12 months.

Delta Corp
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations165.2033.7167.98
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations165.2033.7167.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials11.663.055.58
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.540.09-0.09
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.6011.5512.95
Depreciation3.924.064.53
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses46.7526.6630.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.81-11.7014.76
Other Income3.104.796.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.91-6.9120.85
Interest0.930.110.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax89.98-7.0220.66
Exceptional Items-1.08----
P/L Before Tax88.90-7.0220.66
Tax23.00-1.995.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.90-5.0315.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.90-5.0315.49
Equity Share Capital26.7026.6826.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.47-0.190.58
Diluted EPS2.45-0.190.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.47-0.190.58
Diluted EPS2.45-0.190.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 13, 2022 09:13 am

