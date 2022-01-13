Delta Corp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 165.20 crore, up 143.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.20 crore in December 2021 up 143.01% from Rs. 67.98 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.90 crore in December 2021 up 325.44% from Rs. 15.49 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.83 crore in December 2021 up 273.64% from Rs. 25.38 crore in December 2020.

Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2020.

Delta Corp shares closed at 291.75 on January 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.07% returns over the last 6 months and 90.07% over the last 12 months.