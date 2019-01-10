Delta Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 123.03 crore, up 21.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.03 crore in December 2018 up 21.11% from Rs. 101.59 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.32 crore in December 2018 up 39.5% from Rs. 26.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.32 crore in December 2018 up 37.82% from Rs. 45.22 crore in December 2017.

Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2017.

Delta Corp shares closed at 262.00 on January 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.31% returns over the last 6 months and -14.62% over the last 12 months.