Delta Corp Q1 net profit jumps 19% to Rs 67.91 cr

Delta Corp Ltd on July 25 reported an 18.86 percent jump in net profit at Rs 67.91 crore for the quarter that ended June 2023.

The casino and gaming player had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 57.13 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal 2022-23.

Sequentially, the profit rose 32.63 percent from Rs 51.2 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 277.65 crore, up 10.74 percent compared to Rs 250.72 crore in Q1 FY23.

Total expenses rose to Rs 195.01 crore from Rs 179 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Delta Corp closed 0.21 percent at Rs 189.15 on the BSE.

Results were declared after market hours.

Earlier on July 12, Delta Corp shares suffered their worst fall ever, slumping 28 percent, after the GST Council’s decision to impose a 28 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on online gaming and casinos.

Delta Corp is India’s only listed casino operator. It also has a subsidiary -- Deltatech Gaming Limited, formerly known as Gaussian Networks – which has been a leader in India's online gaming industry since 2011 and the Street has been keenly waiting for its initial public offering (IPO).

Delta Corp is a favourite with traders. That's borne out by the fact that the stock is often seen on the NSE's F&O ban list. A stock makes it to the list when derivative contracts in the scrip cross 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

The stock was also part of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio for a long time. However, the ace investor exited it completely in June 2022.