Delta Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 269.97 crore, up 261.31% Y-o-Y

Oct 13, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:Net Sales at Rs 269.97 crore in September 2022 up 261.31% from Rs. 74.72 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.25 crore in September 2022 up 402.39% from Rs. 22.57 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.24 crore in September 2022 up 1091.37% from Rs. 11.12 crore in September 2021.
Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in September 2021. Delta Corp shares closed at 217.65 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.38% returns over the last 6 months and -23.69% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations269.97250.2774.72
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations269.97250.2774.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials31.0923.5412.88
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.77-7.62-8.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost38.4238.8223.71
Depreciation14.9714.2413.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses114.89108.0366.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.3773.26-32.54
Other Income9.906.067.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.2779.32-24.74
Interest2.231.941.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.0477.38-25.85
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax93.0477.38-25.85
Tax24.8120.08-3.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.2357.30-22.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.2357.30-22.28
Minority Interest-0.38-0.35-0.29
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.400.18--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates68.2557.13-22.57
Equity Share Capital26.7426.7426.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.552.14-0.85
Diluted EPS2.542.13-0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.552.14-0.84
Diluted EPS2.542.13-0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Delta Corp #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:18 pm
