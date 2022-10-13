Delta Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 269.97 crore, up 261.31% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 269.97 250.27 74.72 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 269.97 250.27 74.72 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 31.09 23.54 12.88 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.77 -7.62 -8.98 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 38.42 38.82 23.71 Depreciation 14.97 14.24 13.62 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 114.89 108.03 66.03 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.37 73.26 -32.54 Other Income 9.90 6.06 7.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.27 79.32 -24.74 Interest 2.23 1.94 1.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 93.04 77.38 -25.85 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 93.04 77.38 -25.85 Tax 24.81 20.08 -3.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.23 57.30 -22.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.23 57.30 -22.28 Minority Interest -0.38 -0.35 -0.29 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.40 0.18 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 68.25 57.13 -22.57 Equity Share Capital 26.74 26.74 26.68 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.55 2.14 -0.85 Diluted EPS 2.54 2.13 -0.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.55 2.14 -0.84 Diluted EPS 2.54 2.13 -0.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited