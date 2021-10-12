Delta Corp Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 74.72 crore, up 94.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.72 crore in September 2021 up 94.74% from Rs. 38.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.57 crore in September 2021 up 58.9% from Rs. 54.91 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.12 crore in September 2021 up 69.76% from Rs. 36.77 crore in September 2020.

Delta Corp shares closed at 272.30 on October 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.62% returns over the last 6 months and 155.44% over the last 12 months.