Delta Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.32 crore, up 3.3% Y-o-Y

Apr 19, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 218.32 crore in March 2022 up 3.3% from Rs. 211.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.11 crore in March 2022 down 16.72% from Rs. 57.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.45 crore in March 2022 up 2.34% from Rs. 85.45 crore in March 2021.

Delta Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.16 in March 2021.

Delta Corp shares closed at 303.90 on April 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.18% returns over the last 6 months and 112.44% over the last 12 months.

Delta Corp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 218.32 247.22 211.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 218.32 247.22 211.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.32 20.83 20.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.28 -5.47 -7.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.20 29.81 30.76
Depreciation 15.52 13.60 11.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 98.08 94.86 87.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.48 93.59 67.50
Other Income 18.45 4.98 6.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.93 98.57 73.78
Interest 1.77 1.90 1.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.16 96.67 72.39
Exceptional Items -6.70 -1.08 3.71
P/L Before Tax 63.46 95.59 76.10
Tax 15.28 24.30 19.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.18 71.29 57.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.18 71.29 57.07
Minority Interest -0.37 -0.44 0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.30 -0.47 0.58
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 48.11 70.38 57.77
Equity Share Capital 26.73 26.70 26.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.80 2.64 2.16
Diluted EPS 1.79 2.62 2.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.80 2.67 2.16
Diluted EPS 1.79 2.62 2.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 19, 2022 08:44 am
