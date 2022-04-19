Delta Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.32 crore, up 3.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.32 crore in March 2022 up 3.3% from Rs. 211.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.11 crore in March 2022 down 16.72% from Rs. 57.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.45 crore in March 2022 up 2.34% from Rs. 85.45 crore in March 2021.

Delta Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.16 in March 2021.

Delta Corp shares closed at 303.90 on April 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.18% returns over the last 6 months and 112.44% over the last 12 months.