Delta Corp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 211.34 crore, up 16.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.34 crore in March 2021 up 16.81% from Rs. 180.93 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.77 crore in March 2021 up 98.93% from Rs. 29.04 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.45 crore in March 2021 up 47.28% from Rs. 58.02 crore in March 2020.

Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2020.

Delta Corp shares closed at 154.50 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.41% returns over the last 6 months and 125.71% over the last 12 months.