Delta Corp Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 180.93 crore, down 11.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.93 crore in March 2020 down 11.43% from Rs. 204.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.04 crore in March 2020 down 48.8% from Rs. 56.72 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.02 crore in March 2020 down 40.29% from Rs. 97.17 crore in March 2019.

Delta Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.11 in March 2019.

Delta Corp shares closed at 67.55 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -65.81% returns over the last 6 months and -62.36% over the last 12 months.