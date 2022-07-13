 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delta Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.27 crore, up 229.87% Y-o-Y

Jul 13, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 250.27 crore in June 2022 up 229.87% from Rs. 75.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.13 crore in June 2022 up 297.48% from Rs. 28.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.56 crore in June 2022 up 550.46% from Rs. 20.77 crore in June 2021.

Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2021.

Delta Corp shares closed at 179.50 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.43% returns over the last 6 months and -5.75% over the last 12 months.

Delta Corp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 250.27 218.32 75.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 250.27 218.32 75.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.54 22.32 10.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.62 -8.28 -6.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.82 37.20 32.22
Depreciation 14.24 15.52 13.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 108.03 98.08 67.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.26 53.48 -40.96
Other Income 6.06 18.45 6.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.32 71.93 -34.11
Interest 1.94 1.77 1.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.38 70.16 -35.22
Exceptional Items -- -6.70 --
P/L Before Tax 77.38 63.46 -35.22
Tax 20.08 15.28 -6.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.30 48.18 -28.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.30 48.18 -28.97
Minority Interest -0.35 -0.37 0.25
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.18 0.30 -0.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 57.13 48.11 -28.93
Equity Share Capital 26.74 26.73 26.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.14 1.80 -1.08
Diluted EPS 2.13 1.79 -1.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.14 1.80 -1.08
Diluted EPS 2.13 1.79 -1.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
