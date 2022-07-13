Delta Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.27 crore, up 229.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.27 crore in June 2022 up 229.87% from Rs. 75.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.13 crore in June 2022 up 297.48% from Rs. 28.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.56 crore in June 2022 up 550.46% from Rs. 20.77 crore in June 2021.

Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2021.

Delta Corp shares closed at 179.50 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.43% returns over the last 6 months and -5.75% over the last 12 months.