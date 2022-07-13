English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:2 hrs to go for Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options. Register Now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Delta Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.27 crore, up 229.87% Y-o-Y

    July 13, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 250.27 crore in June 2022 up 229.87% from Rs. 75.87 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.13 crore in June 2022 up 297.48% from Rs. 28.93 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.56 crore in June 2022 up 550.46% from Rs. 20.77 crore in June 2021.

    Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2021.

    Close

    Delta Corp shares closed at 179.50 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.43% returns over the last 6 months and -5.75% over the last 12 months.

    Delta Corp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations250.27218.3275.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations250.27218.3275.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.5422.3210.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.62-8.28-6.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.8237.2032.22
    Depreciation14.2415.5213.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.0398.0867.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.2653.48-40.96
    Other Income6.0618.456.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.3271.93-34.11
    Interest1.941.771.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.3870.16-35.22
    Exceptional Items---6.70--
    P/L Before Tax77.3863.46-35.22
    Tax20.0815.28-6.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.3048.18-28.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.3048.18-28.97
    Minority Interest-0.35-0.370.25
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.180.30-0.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates57.1348.11-28.93
    Equity Share Capital26.7426.7326.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.141.80-1.08
    Diluted EPS2.131.79-1.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.141.80-1.08
    Diluted EPS2.131.79-1.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Delta Corp #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 02:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.