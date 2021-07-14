Delta Corp Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.87 crore, up 56.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.87 crore in June 2021 up 56.95% from Rs. 48.34 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.93 crore in June 2021 down 2.44% from Rs. 28.24 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.77 crore in June 2021 down 3.59% from Rs. 20.05 crore in June 2020.

Delta Corp shares closed at 188.20 on July 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.22% returns over the last 6 months and 105.80% over the last 12 months.