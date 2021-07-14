Delta Corp Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.87 crore, up 56.95% Y-o-Y
July 14, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 75.87 crore in June 2021 up 56.95% from Rs. 48.34 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.93 crore in June 2021 down 2.44% from Rs. 28.24 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.77 crore in June 2021 down 3.59% from Rs. 20.05 crore in June 2020.
Delta Corp shares closed at 188.20 on July 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.22% returns over the last 6 months and 105.80% over the last 12 months.
|Delta Corp
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|75.87
|211.34
|48.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|75.87
|211.34
|48.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.06
|20.91
|0.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.65
|-7.16
|0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.22
|30.76
|20.54
|Depreciation
|13.34
|11.67
|13.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|67.86
|87.66
|60.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.96
|67.50
|-46.41
|Other Income
|6.85
|6.28
|12.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.11
|73.78
|-33.44
|Interest
|1.11
|1.39
|1.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-35.22
|72.39
|-34.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|3.71
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.22
|76.10
|-34.78
|Tax
|-6.25
|19.03
|-6.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.97
|57.07
|-28.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.97
|57.07
|-28.67
|Minority Interest
|0.25
|0.12
|0.43
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.21
|0.58
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-28.93
|57.77
|-28.24
|Equity Share Capital
|26.68
|26.68
|26.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|2.16
|-1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|2.15
|-1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|2.16
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|2.15
|-1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited