Delta Corp Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.34 crore, down 74.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.34 crore in June 2020 down 74.08% from Rs. 186.51 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.24 crore in June 2020 down 166.48% from Rs. 42.48 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.05 crore in June 2020 down 126.41% from Rs. 75.93 crore in June 2019.

Delta Corp shares closed at 89.40 on July 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -55.28% returns over the last 6 months and -44.73% over the last 12 months.