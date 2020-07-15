Delta Corp Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.34 crore, down 74.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.34 crore in June 2020 down 74.08% from Rs. 186.51 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.24 crore in June 2020 down 166.48% from Rs. 42.48 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.05 crore in June 2020 down 126.41% from Rs. 75.93 crore in June 2019.
Delta Corp shares closed at 89.40 on July 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -55.28% returns over the last 6 months and -44.73% over the last 12 months.
|Delta Corp
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.34
|180.93
|186.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.34
|180.93
|186.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.07
|12.99
|12.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.23
|-1.30
|-2.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.54
|29.17
|27.86
|Depreciation
|13.39
|13.11
|10.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.52
|92.42
|81.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-46.41
|34.54
|56.76
|Other Income
|12.97
|10.37
|8.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-33.44
|44.91
|64.97
|Interest
|1.34
|1.61
|1.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.78
|43.30
|63.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.78
|43.30
|63.95
|Tax
|-6.11
|14.58
|21.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.67
|28.72
|42.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.67
|28.72
|42.30
|Minority Interest
|0.43
|0.32
|0.18
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-28.24
|29.04
|42.48
|Equity Share Capital
|26.87
|27.09
|27.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|1.07
|1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|1.07
|1.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|1.07
|1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|1.07
|1.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 10:31 am