Delta Corp Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 186.51 crore, down 0.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.51 crore in June 2019 down 0.41% from Rs. 187.28 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.48 crore in June 2019 up 2.58% from Rs. 41.41 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.93 crore in June 2019 up 3.05% from Rs. 73.68 crore in June 2018.

Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.55 in June 2018.

Delta Corp shares closed at 168.70 on July 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.99% returns over the last 6 months and -30.26% over the last 12 months.