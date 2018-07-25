Delta Corp consolidated Jun'18 sales at Rs 187.28 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 187.28 171.58 128.62 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 187.28 171.58 128.62 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 9.99 9.72 8.85 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.18 -0.33 -0.25 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 28.25 26.58 18.00 Depreciation 9.35 9.43 8.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 83.44 68.11 56.70 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.07 58.06 36.41 Other Income 8.26 8.38 3.71 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.33 66.44 40.13 Interest 0.22 0.83 6.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.11 65.61 33.17 Exceptional Items -- -0.80 1.85 P/L Before Tax 64.11 64.81 35.02 Tax 22.45 19.14 12.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.66 45.67 22.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.66 45.67 22.37 Minority Interest -0.25 -0.42 0.66 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.72 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.41 45.25 22.30 Equity Share Capital 26.76 26.76 26.71 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.55 1.72 0.90 Diluted EPS 1.54 1.72 0.90 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.55 1.72 0.90 Diluted EPS 1.54 1.72 0.90 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited