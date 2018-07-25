App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 02:27 PM IST

Delta Corp consolidated Jun'18 sales at Rs 187.28 crore

Delta Corp has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 187.28 crore and a net profit of Rs 41.41 crore for the quarter ended Jun'18

Delta Corp has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 187.28 crore and a net profit of Rs 41.41 crore for the quarter ended Jun'18.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 128.62 crore and net profit was Rs 22.30 crore.
Delta Corp shares closed at 236.15 on July 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.19% returns over the last 6 months and 35.87% over the last 12 months.
Delta Corp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 187.28 171.58 128.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 187.28 171.58 128.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.99 9.72 8.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.18 -0.33 -0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.25 26.58 18.00
Depreciation 9.35 9.43 8.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.44 68.11 56.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.07 58.06 36.41
Other Income 8.26 8.38 3.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.33 66.44 40.13
Interest 0.22 0.83 6.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.11 65.61 33.17
Exceptional Items -- -0.80 1.85
P/L Before Tax 64.11 64.81 35.02
Tax 22.45 19.14 12.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.66 45.67 22.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.66 45.67 22.37
Minority Interest -0.25 -0.42 0.66
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.72
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.41 45.25 22.30
Equity Share Capital 26.76 26.76 26.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 1.72 0.90
Diluted EPS 1.54 1.72 0.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 1.72 0.90
Diluted EPS 1.54 1.72 0.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 25, 2018 02:25 pm

tags #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Delta Corp

