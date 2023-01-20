 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delta Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 273.37 crore, up 10.58% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 273.37 crore in December 2022 up 10.58% from Rs. 247.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.82 crore in December 2022 up 20.52% from Rs. 70.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.97 crore in December 2022 up 1.6% from Rs. 112.17 crore in December 2021.

Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.64 in December 2021.

Delta Corp shares closed at 199.95 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.11% returns over the last 6 months and -31.93% over the last 12 months.

Delta Corp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 273.37 269.97 247.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 273.37 269.97 247.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.84 31.09 20.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.19 -14.77 -5.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.31 38.42 29.81
Depreciation 14.88 14.97 13.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 114.09 114.89 94.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.44 85.37 93.59
Other Income 11.65 9.90 4.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.09 95.27 98.57
Interest 2.96 2.23 1.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.13 93.04 96.67
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.08
P/L Before Tax 96.13 93.04 95.59
Tax 11.45 24.81 24.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.68 68.23 71.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.68 68.23 71.29
Minority Interest -0.08 -0.38 -0.44
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.22 0.40 -0.47
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 84.82 68.25 70.38
Equity Share Capital 26.75 26.74 26.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.17 2.55 2.64
Diluted EPS 3.16 2.54 2.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.17 2.55 2.67
Diluted EPS 3.16 2.54 2.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Delta Corp #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:33 pm