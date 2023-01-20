Delta Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 273.37 crore, up 10.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.37 crore in December 2022 up 10.58% from Rs. 247.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.82 crore in December 2022 up 20.52% from Rs. 70.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.97 crore in December 2022 up 1.6% from Rs. 112.17 crore in December 2021.

Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.64 in December 2021.

Delta Corp shares closed at 199.95 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.11% returns over the last 6 months and -31.93% over the last 12 months.