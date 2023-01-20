English
    Delta Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 273.37 crore, up 10.58% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 273.37 crore in December 2022 up 10.58% from Rs. 247.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.82 crore in December 2022 up 20.52% from Rs. 70.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.97 crore in December 2022 up 1.6% from Rs. 112.17 crore in December 2021.

    Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.64 in December 2021.

    Delta Corp shares closed at 199.95 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.11% returns over the last 6 months and -31.93% over the last 12 months.

    Delta Corp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations273.37269.97247.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations273.37269.97247.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.8431.0920.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.19-14.77-5.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.3138.4229.81
    Depreciation14.8814.9713.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses114.09114.8994.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.4485.3793.59
    Other Income11.659.904.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.0995.2798.57
    Interest2.962.231.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax96.1393.0496.67
    Exceptional Items-----1.08
    P/L Before Tax96.1393.0495.59
    Tax11.4524.8124.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.6868.2371.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.6868.2371.29
    Minority Interest-0.08-0.38-0.44
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.220.40-0.47
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates84.8268.2570.38
    Equity Share Capital26.7526.7426.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.172.552.64
    Diluted EPS3.162.542.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.172.552.67
    Diluted EPS3.162.542.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
