Delta Corp Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 205.13 crore, down 0.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.13 crore in December 2019 down 0.33% from Rs. 205.81 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.07 crore in December 2019 up 8.98% from Rs. 50.53 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.32 crore in December 2019 down 2.47% from Rs. 89.53 crore in December 2018.

Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.88 in December 2018.

Delta Corp shares closed at 199.90 on January 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.59% returns over the last 6 months and -22.04% over the last 12 months.