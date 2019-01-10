Delta Corp Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 205.81 crore, Up 26.91% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 205.81 201.35 162.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 205.81 201.35 162.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 10.41 35.84 9.44 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.93 -26.15 -0.32 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 27.39 27.65 26.81 Depreciation 9.47 9.41 9.35 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 84.92 87.79 57.54 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.55 66.81 59.35 Other Income 5.51 8.28 7.93 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.06 75.09 67.28 Interest 0.59 0.72 0.34 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 79.47 74.37 66.94 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 79.47 74.37 66.94 Tax 29.12 26.65 22.51 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.35 47.72 44.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.35 47.72 44.42 Minority Interest 0.18 0.38 0.31 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 50.53 48.10 44.74 Equity Share Capital 27.09 27.09 26.76 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.88 1.80 1.71 Diluted EPS 1.88 1.79 1.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.88 1.80 1.71 Diluted EPS 1.88 1.79 1.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited