Delta Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore, down 49.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore in September 2022 down 49.66% from Rs. 34.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2022 down 3067.82% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2022 down 218.38% from Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2021.

Delta shares closed at 87.20 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.56% returns over the last 6 months and 21.62% over the last 12 months.