Delta Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore, down 49.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Manufacturing are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore in September 2022 down 49.66% from Rs. 34.73 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2022 down 3067.82% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2022 down 218.38% from Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2021.
Delta shares closed at 87.20 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.56% returns over the last 6 months and 21.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Delta Manufacturing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.48
|21.04
|34.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.48
|21.04
|34.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.96
|7.93
|7.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.22
|0.24
|11.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.14
|-0.45
|-3.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.27
|6.84
|9.29
|Depreciation
|1.28
|1.18
|1.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.24
|7.04
|7.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.35
|-1.74
|0.96
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.23
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.05
|-1.51
|1.12
|Interest
|0.95
|0.77
|1.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.00
|-2.28
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.09
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.00
|-4.37
|0.09
|Tax
|0.02
|2.04
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.02
|-6.40
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.02
|-0.02
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.04
|-6.42
|-0.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.04
|-6.42
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|10.85
|10.85
|10.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.64
|-5.92
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-4.64
|-5.92
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.64
|-5.92
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-4.64
|-5.92
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited