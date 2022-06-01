 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delta Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.95 crore, down 30.06% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Manufacturing are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.95 crore in March 2022 down 30.06% from Rs. 35.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 102.93% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022 down 142.99% from Rs. 4.28 crore in March 2021.

Delta shares closed at 80.45 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.08% returns over the last 6 months and 139.08% over the last 12 months.

Delta Manufacturing
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.95 24.75 35.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.95 24.75 35.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.20 8.82 8.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.37 0.25 6.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.05 1.37 -1.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.61 6.75 8.95
Depreciation 1.13 1.00 1.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.22 8.13 8.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.63 -1.57 2.92
Other Income 0.66 0.12 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.97 -1.45 3.03
Interest 1.30 1.12 1.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.27 -2.57 1.42
Exceptional Items -0.79 -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.06 -2.57 1.42
Tax -1.93 2.16 -2.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.13 -4.73 4.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 3.01 2.16 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.12 -2.57 4.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.12 -2.57 4.16
Equity Share Capital 10.85 10.85 10.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -2.37 3.83
Diluted EPS -0.11 -2.37 3.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -2.37 3.83
Diluted EPS -0.11 -2.37 3.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Delta #Delta Manufacturing #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:13 pm
