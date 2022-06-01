Delta Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.95 crore, down 30.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.95 crore in March 2022 down 30.06% from Rs. 35.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 102.93% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022 down 142.99% from Rs. 4.28 crore in March 2021.

Delta shares closed at 80.45 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.08% returns over the last 6 months and 139.08% over the last 12 months.