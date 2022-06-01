Delta Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.95 crore, down 30.06% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Manufacturing are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.95 crore in March 2022 down 30.06% from Rs. 35.67 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 102.93% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022 down 142.99% from Rs. 4.28 crore in March 2021.
Delta shares closed at 80.45 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.08% returns over the last 6 months and 139.08% over the last 12 months.
|Delta Manufacturing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.95
|24.75
|35.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.95
|24.75
|35.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.20
|8.82
|8.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.37
|0.25
|6.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.05
|1.37
|-1.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.61
|6.75
|8.95
|Depreciation
|1.13
|1.00
|1.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.22
|8.13
|8.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.63
|-1.57
|2.92
|Other Income
|0.66
|0.12
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.97
|-1.45
|3.03
|Interest
|1.30
|1.12
|1.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.27
|-2.57
|1.42
|Exceptional Items
|-0.79
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.06
|-2.57
|1.42
|Tax
|-1.93
|2.16
|-2.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.13
|-4.73
|4.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|3.01
|2.16
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|-2.57
|4.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.12
|-2.57
|4.16
|Equity Share Capital
|10.85
|10.85
|10.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-2.37
|3.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-2.37
|3.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-2.37
|3.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-2.37
|3.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited