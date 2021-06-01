Delta Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.67 crore, up 17.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.67 crore in March 2021 up 17.57% from Rs. 30.34 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2021 up 222.5% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in March 2021 up 3990.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

Delta EPS has increased to Rs. 3.83 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.13 in March 2020.

Delta shares closed at 33.65 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.03% returns over the last 6 months and 74.35% over the last 12 months.