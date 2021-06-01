MARKET NEWS

Delta Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.67 crore, up 17.57% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Manufacturing are:

Net Sales at Rs 35.67 crore in March 2021 up 17.57% from Rs. 30.34 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2021 up 222.5% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in March 2021 up 3990.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

Delta EPS has increased to Rs. 3.83 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.13 in March 2020.

Delta shares closed at 33.65 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.03% returns over the last 6 months and 74.35% over the last 12 months.

Delta Manufacturing
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations35.6730.6630.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations35.6730.6630.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.737.007.84
Purchase of Traded Goods6.755.097.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.020.360.42
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.958.308.20
Depreciation1.251.321.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.118.657.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.92-0.06-2.33
Other Income0.110.050.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.03-0.01-1.97
Interest1.611.921.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.42-1.93-3.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.42-1.93-3.64
Tax-2.740.27-0.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.16-2.20-3.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.16-2.20-3.40
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.16-2.20-3.40
Equity Share Capital10.8510.8510.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.83-2.03-3.13
Diluted EPS3.83-2.03-3.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.83-2.03-3.13
Diluted EPS3.83-2.03-3.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Delta #Delta Manufacturing #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2021 01:11 pm

