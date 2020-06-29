Delta Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.34 crore, up 47.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.34 crore in March 2020 up 47.01% from Rs. 20.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2020 down 14.4% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 up 80.7% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019.

Delta shares closed at 27.05 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.65% returns over the last 6 months and -41.83% over the last 12 months.