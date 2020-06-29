Delta Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.34 crore, up 47.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Manufacturing are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.34 crore in March 2020 up 47.01% from Rs. 20.64 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2020 down 14.4% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 up 80.7% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019.
Delta shares closed at 27.05 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.65% returns over the last 6 months and -41.83% over the last 12 months.
|Delta Manufacturing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.34
|32.80
|20.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.34
|32.80
|20.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.84
|7.56
|3.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.32
|8.41
|4.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.42
|-0.71
|1.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|2.35
|Employees Cost
|8.20
|9.22
|5.72
|Depreciation
|1.86
|1.29
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.04
|9.55
|4.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.33
|-2.54
|-1.16
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.16
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.97
|-2.38
|-1.11
|Interest
|1.67
|1.62
|1.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.64
|-4.00
|-2.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.64
|-4.00
|-2.33
|Tax
|-0.24
|0.11
|0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.40
|-4.11
|-2.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.40
|-4.11
|-2.97
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.40
|-4.11
|-2.97
|Equity Share Capital
|10.85
|6.47
|6.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.13
|-3.79
|-4.80
|Diluted EPS
|-3.13
|-3.79
|-4.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.13
|-3.79
|-4.80
|Diluted EPS
|-3.13
|-3.79
|-4.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:15 am