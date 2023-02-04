English
    Delta Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.39 crore, down 13.58% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Manufacturing are:Net Sales at Rs 21.39 crore in December 2022 down 13.58% from Rs. 24.75 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2022 down 10.09% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 88.89% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.Delta shares closed at 72.60 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.10% returns over the last 6 months and -19.02% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.3917.4824.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.3917.4824.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.376.968.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.240.220.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.29-1.141.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.477.276.75
    Depreciation1.211.281.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.687.248.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.28-4.35-1.57
    Other Income0.220.300.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.06-4.05-1.45
    Interest1.010.951.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.07-5.00-2.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.07-5.00-2.57
    Tax0.040.022.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.12-5.02-4.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.29-0.022.16
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.83-5.04-2.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.83-5.04-2.57
    Equity Share Capital10.8510.8510.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.61-4.64-2.37
    Diluted EPS-2.61-4.64-2.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.61-4.64-2.37
    Diluted EPS-2.61-4.64-2.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited