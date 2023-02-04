Delta Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.39 crore, down 13.58% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 21.39 17.48 24.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 21.39 17.48 24.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 8.37 6.96 8.82 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.24 0.22 0.25 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.29 -1.14 1.37 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.47 7.27 6.75 Depreciation 1.21 1.28 1.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.68 7.24 8.13 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.28 -4.35 -1.57 Other Income 0.22 0.30 0.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.06 -4.05 -1.45 Interest 1.01 0.95 1.12 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.07 -5.00 -2.57 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.07 -5.00 -2.57 Tax 0.04 0.02 2.16 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.12 -5.02 -4.73 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 0.29 -0.02 2.16 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.83 -5.04 -2.57 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.83 -5.04 -2.57 Equity Share Capital 10.85 10.85 10.85 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.61 -4.64 -2.37 Diluted EPS -2.61 -4.64 -2.37 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.61 -4.64 -2.37 Diluted EPS -2.61 -4.64 -2.37 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited