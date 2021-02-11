Delta Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.66 crore, down 6.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.66 crore in December 2020 down 6.52% from Rs. 32.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2020 up 46.43% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2020 up 220.18% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2019.

Delta shares closed at 26.65 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.12% returns over the last 6 months and -31.93% over the last 12 months.