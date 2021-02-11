Delta Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.66 crore, down 6.52% Y-o-Y
February 11, 2021 / 11:01 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Manufacturing are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.66 crore in December 2020 down 6.52% from Rs. 32.80 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2020 up 46.43% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2020 up 220.18% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2019.
Delta shares closed at 26.65 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.12% returns over the last 6 months and -31.93% over the last 12 months.
|Delta Manufacturing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.66
|25.58
|32.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.66
|25.58
|32.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.00
|6.59
|7.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.09
|5.55
|8.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.36
|-0.68
|-0.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.30
|7.40
|9.22
|Depreciation
|1.32
|1.58
|1.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.65
|7.09
|9.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-1.96
|-2.54
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.18
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-1.78
|-2.38
|Interest
|1.92
|1.74
|1.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.93
|-3.52
|-4.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.93
|-3.52
|-4.00
|Tax
|0.27
|-0.09
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.20
|-3.43
|-4.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.20
|-3.43
|-4.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.20
|-3.43
|-4.11
|Equity Share Capital
|10.85
|10.85
|6.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.03
|-3.16
|-3.79
|Diluted EPS
|-2.03
|-3.16
|-3.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.03
|-3.16
|-3.79
|Diluted EPS
|-2.03
|-3.16
|-3.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited