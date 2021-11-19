DELPHI WORLD Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.24 crore, down 60.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.24 crore in September 2021 down 60.51% from Rs. 41.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2021 down 87.21% from Rs. 18.27 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in September 2021 down 81.49% from Rs. 26.31 crore in September 2020.

DELPHI WORLD EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2021 from Rs. 16.42 in September 2020.

DELPHI WORLD shares closed at 621.00 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)