DELPHI WORLD Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.22 crore, up 64.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.22 crore in March 2023 up 64.46% from Rs. 14.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2023 up 488.62% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.16 crore in March 2023 up 187.32% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2022.

DELPHI WORLD EPS has increased to Rs. 4.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2022.

DELPHI WORLD shares closed at 320.20 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.11% returns over the last 6 months and -39.08% over the last 12 months.