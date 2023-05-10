English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DELPHI WORLD Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.22 crore, up 64.46% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DELPHI WORLD MONEY are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.22 crore in March 2023 up 64.46% from Rs. 14.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2023 up 488.62% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.16 crore in March 2023 up 187.32% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2022.

    DELPHI WORLD EPS has increased to Rs. 4.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2022.

    DELPHI WORLD shares closed at 320.20 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.11% returns over the last 6 months and -39.08% over the last 12 months.

    DELPHI WORLD MONEY
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.2221.5314.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.2221.5314.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.582.492.33
    Depreciation0.260.150.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.9617.2312.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.421.67-1.04
    Other Income4.482.933.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.904.602.32
    Interest0.250.550.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.664.051.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.664.051.95
    Tax2.501.641.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.152.410.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.152.410.88
    Equity Share Capital11.1311.1311.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.632.170.79
    Diluted EPS4.632.170.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.632.170.79
    Diluted EPS4.632.170.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #DELPHI WORLD #DELPHI WORLD MONEY #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 09:11 am