DELPHI WORLD Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore, down 34.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore in March 2022 down 34.75% from Rs. 21.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022 down 60.42% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2022 down 64.5% from Rs. 8.00 crore in March 2021.

DELPHI WORLD EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in March 2021.

DELPHI WORLD shares closed at 472.50 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)