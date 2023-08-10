English
    DELPHI WORLD Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.57 crore, up 8.02% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DELPHI WORLD MONEY are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.57 crore in June 2023 up 8.02% from Rs. 20.89 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2023 up 21.78% from Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.98 crore in June 2023 up 13.13% from Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2022.

    DELPHI WORLD EPS has increased to Rs. 4.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.34 in June 2022.

    DELPHI WORLD shares closed at 422.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.14% returns over the last 6 months and -1.54% over the last 12 months.

    DELPHI WORLD MONEY
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.5723.2220.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.5723.2220.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.422.582.51
    Depreciation0.210.260.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.3216.9614.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.623.423.17
    Other Income3.154.482.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.777.905.92
    Interest0.330.250.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.447.665.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.447.665.27
    Tax1.922.501.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.525.153.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.525.153.71
    Equity Share Capital11.1311.1311.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.064.633.34
    Diluted EPS4.064.633.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.064.633.34
    Diluted EPS4.064.633.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:00 pm

