DELPHI WORLD Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.57 crore, up 8.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.57 crore in June 2023 up 8.02% from Rs. 20.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2023 up 21.78% from Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.98 crore in June 2023 up 13.13% from Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2022.

DELPHI WORLD EPS has increased to Rs. 4.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.34 in June 2022.

DELPHI WORLD shares closed at 422.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.14% returns over the last 6 months and -1.54% over the last 12 months.