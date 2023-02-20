DELPHI WORLD Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.53 crore, up 44.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.53 crore in December 2022 up 44.91% from Rs. 14.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2022 up 136.92% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2022 up 59.4% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2021.