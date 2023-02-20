English
    DELPHI WORLD Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.53 crore, up 44.91% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DELPHI WORLD MONEY are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.53 crore in December 2022 up 44.91% from Rs. 14.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2022 up 136.92% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2022 up 59.4% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2021.

    DELPHI WORLD EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2021.

    DELPHI WORLD shares closed at 322.00 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.44% returns over the last 6 months and -33.55% over the last 12 months.

    DELPHI WORLD MONEY
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.5320.7414.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.5320.7414.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.492.573.10
    Depreciation0.150.250.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.2315.7411.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.672.190.10
    Other Income2.932.962.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.605.152.74
    Interest0.550.670.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.054.481.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.054.481.97
    Tax1.640.710.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.413.771.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.413.771.02
    Equity Share Capital11.1311.1311.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.173.390.91
    Diluted EPS2.173.390.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.173.390.91
    Diluted EPS2.173.390.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

