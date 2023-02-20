DELPHI WORLD Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.53 crore, up 44.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.53 crore in December 2022 up 44.91% from Rs. 14.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2022 up 136.92% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2022 up 59.4% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2021.

DELPHI WORLD EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2021.

DELPHI WORLD shares closed at 322.00 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.44% returns over the last 6 months and -33.55% over the last 12 months.