Delhivery Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,653.27 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delhivery are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,653.27 crore in September 2022 up 23% from Rs. 1,344.09 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 220.98 crore in September 2022 up 62.72% from Rs. 592.75 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.37 crore in September 2022 up 92.49% from Rs. 471.05 crore in September 2021.
Delhivery shares closed at 375.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Delhivery
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,653.27
|1,599.32
|1,344.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,653.27
|1,599.32
|1,344.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|13.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|3.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|303.44
|299.59
|416.85
|Depreciation
|162.40
|143.46
|97.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,487.57
|1,498.08
|1,416.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-300.14
|-341.82
|-604.66
|Other Income
|102.37
|57.20
|36.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-197.77
|-284.62
|-568.64
|Interest
|23.21
|23.22
|24.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-220.98
|-307.83
|-592.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-220.98
|-307.83
|-592.75
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-220.98
|-307.83
|-592.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-220.98
|-307.83
|-592.75
|Equity Share Capital
|72.58
|72.45
|18.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.00
|-4.53
|-10.30
|Diluted EPS
|-3.00
|-4.53
|-10.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.00
|-4.53
|-31.67
|Diluted EPS
|-3.00
|-4.53
|-10.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited