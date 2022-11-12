Delhivery Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,653.27 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,653.27 crore in September 2022 up 23% from Rs. 1,344.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 220.98 crore in September 2022 up 62.72% from Rs. 592.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.37 crore in September 2022 up 92.49% from Rs. 471.05 crore in September 2021.

Delhivery shares closed at 375.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE)