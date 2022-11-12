 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhivery Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,653.27 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delhivery are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,653.27 crore in September 2022 up 23% from Rs. 1,344.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 220.98 crore in September 2022 up 62.72% from Rs. 592.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.37 crore in September 2022 up 92.49% from Rs. 471.05 crore in September 2021.

Delhivery shares closed at 375.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE)

Delhivery
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,653.27 1,599.32 1,344.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,653.27 1,599.32 1,344.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 13.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 3.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 303.44 299.59 416.85
Depreciation 162.40 143.46 97.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,487.57 1,498.08 1,416.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -300.14 -341.82 -604.66
Other Income 102.37 57.20 36.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -197.77 -284.62 -568.64
Interest 23.21 23.22 24.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -220.98 -307.83 -592.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -220.98 -307.83 -592.75
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -220.98 -307.83 -592.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -220.98 -307.83 -592.75
Equity Share Capital 72.58 72.45 18.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.00 -4.53 -10.30
Diluted EPS -3.00 -4.53 -10.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.00 -4.53 -31.67
Diluted EPS -3.00 -4.53 -10.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Courier Services #Delhivery #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:27 pm
