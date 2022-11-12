English
    Delhivery Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,653.27 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delhivery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,653.27 crore in September 2022 up 23% from Rs. 1,344.09 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 220.98 crore in September 2022 up 62.72% from Rs. 592.75 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.37 crore in September 2022 up 92.49% from Rs. 471.05 crore in September 2021.

    Delhivery shares closed at 375.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE)

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,653.271,599.321,344.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,653.271,599.321,344.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----13.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----3.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost303.44299.59416.85
    Depreciation162.40143.4697.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,487.571,498.081,416.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-300.14-341.82-604.66
    Other Income102.3757.2036.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-197.77-284.62-568.64
    Interest23.2123.2224.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-220.98-307.83-592.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-220.98-307.83-592.75
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-220.98-307.83-592.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-220.98-307.83-592.75
    Equity Share Capital72.5872.4518.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.00-4.53-10.30
    Diluted EPS-3.00-4.53-10.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.00-4.53-31.67
    Diluted EPS-3.00-4.53-10.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

