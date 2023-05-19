Delhivery Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,722.78 crore, up 2.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,722.78 crore in March 2023 up 2.68% from Rs. 1,677.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 117.50 crore in March 2023 down 51.39% from Rs. 77.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.96 crore in March 2023 down 16.2% from Rs. 112.13 crore in March 2022.

Delhivery shares closed at 365.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.11% returns over the last 6 months