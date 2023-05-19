Delhivery Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,722.78 crore, up 2.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delhivery are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,722.78 crore in March 2023 up 2.68% from Rs. 1,677.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 117.50 crore in March 2023 down 51.39% from Rs. 77.62 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.96 crore in March 2023 down 16.2% from Rs. 112.13 crore in March 2022.
Delhivery shares closed at 365.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.11% returns over the last 6 months
|Delhivery
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,722.78
|1,683.29
|1,677.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,722.78
|1,683.29
|1,677.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|1.58
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|316.65
|297.80
|286.96
|Depreciation
|181.40
|169.71
|166.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,390.53
|1,452.26
|1,326.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-165.80
|-238.06
|-102.02
|Other Income
|78.36
|93.24
|47.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-87.44
|-144.82
|-54.67
|Interest
|18.75
|21.17
|22.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-106.19
|-165.99
|-77.62
|Exceptional Items
|-11.31
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-117.50
|-165.99
|-77.62
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-117.50
|-165.99
|-77.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-117.50
|-165.99
|-77.62
|Equity Share Capital
|72.87
|72.81
|64.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|-2.24
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|-2.24
|-1.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|-2.24
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|-2.24
|-1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited