    Delhivery Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,722.78 crore, up 2.68% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delhivery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,722.78 crore in March 2023 up 2.68% from Rs. 1,677.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 117.50 crore in March 2023 down 51.39% from Rs. 77.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.96 crore in March 2023 down 16.2% from Rs. 112.13 crore in March 2022.

    Delhivery shares closed at 365.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.11% returns over the last 6 months

    Delhivery
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,722.781,683.291,677.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,722.781,683.291,677.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--1.58--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost316.65297.80286.96
    Depreciation181.40169.71166.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,390.531,452.261,326.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-165.80-238.06-102.02
    Other Income78.3693.2447.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-87.44-144.82-54.67
    Interest18.7521.1722.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-106.19-165.99-77.62
    Exceptional Items-11.31----
    P/L Before Tax-117.50-165.99-77.62
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-117.50-165.99-77.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-117.50-165.99-77.62
    Equity Share Capital72.8772.8164.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.59-2.24-1.30
    Diluted EPS-1.59-2.24-1.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.59-2.24-1.30
    Diluted EPS-1.59-2.24-1.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

