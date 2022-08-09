 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhivery Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,599.32 crore, up 26.24% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delhivery are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,599.32 crore in June 2022 up 26.24% from Rs. 1,266.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 307.83 crore in June 2022 down 179.83% from Rs. 110.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 141.16 crore in June 2022 down 3843.02% from Rs. 3.58 crore in June 2021.

Delhivery shares closed at 633.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)

Delhivery
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,599.32 1,677.85
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,599.32 1,677.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- --
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 299.59 286.96
Depreciation 143.46 166.80
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 1,498.08 1,326.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -341.82 -102.02
Other Income 57.20 47.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -284.62 -54.67
Interest 23.22 22.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -307.83 -77.62
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax -307.83 -77.62
Tax -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -307.83 -77.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -307.83 -77.62
Equity Share Capital 72.45 64.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.53 -1.30
Diluted EPS -4.53 -1.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.53 -1.30
Diluted EPS -4.53 -1.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

