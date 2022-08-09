Delhivery Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,599.32 crore, up 26.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,599.32 crore in June 2022 up 26.24% from Rs. 1,266.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 307.83 crore in June 2022 down 179.83% from Rs. 110.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 141.16 crore in June 2022 down 3843.02% from Rs. 3.58 crore in June 2021.

Delhivery shares closed at 633.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)