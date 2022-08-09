Delhivery Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,599.32 crore, up 26.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delhivery are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,599.32 crore in June 2022 up 26.24% from Rs. 1,266.85 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 307.83 crore in June 2022 down 179.83% from Rs. 110.01 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 141.16 crore in June 2022 down 3843.02% from Rs. 3.58 crore in June 2021.
Delhivery shares closed at 633.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Delhivery
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,599.32
|1,677.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,599.32
|1,677.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|299.59
|286.96
|Depreciation
|143.46
|166.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,498.08
|1,326.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-341.82
|-102.02
|Other Income
|57.20
|47.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-284.62
|-54.67
|Interest
|23.22
|22.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-307.83
|-77.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-307.83
|-77.62
|Tax
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-307.83
|-77.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-307.83
|-77.62
|Equity Share Capital
|72.45
|64.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.53
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-4.53
|-1.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.53
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-4.53
|-1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited