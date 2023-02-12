 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhivery Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,683.29 crore, up 3.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delhivery are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,683.29 crore in December 2022 up 3.77% from Rs. 1,622.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 165.99 crore in December 2022 down 99.65% from Rs. 83.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.89 crore in December 2022 down 66.02% from Rs. 73.24 crore in December 2021.

Delhivery
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,683.29 1,653.27 1,622.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,683.29 1,653.27 1,622.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -176.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.58 -- -0.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 297.80 303.44 278.38
Depreciation 169.71 162.40 132.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,452.26 1,487.57 1,481.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -238.06 -300.14 -93.68
Other Income 93.24 102.37 34.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -144.82 -197.77 -59.00
Interest 21.17 23.21 24.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -165.99 -220.98 -83.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -165.99 -220.98 -83.14
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -165.99 -220.98 -83.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -165.99 -220.98 -83.14
Equity Share Capital 72.81 72.58 64.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.24 -3.00 -1.29
Diluted EPS -2.24 -3.00 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.24 -3.00 -1.29
Diluted EPS -2.24 -3.00 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

 