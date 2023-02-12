Delhivery Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,683.29 crore, up 3.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delhivery are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,683.29 crore in December 2022 up 3.77% from Rs. 1,622.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 165.99 crore in December 2022 down 99.65% from Rs. 83.14 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.89 crore in December 2022 down 66.02% from Rs. 73.24 crore in December 2021.
Delhivery shares closed at 318.25 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -46.94% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Delhivery
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,683.29
|1,653.27
|1,622.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,683.29
|1,653.27
|1,622.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-176.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.58
|--
|-0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|297.80
|303.44
|278.38
|Depreciation
|169.71
|162.40
|132.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,452.26
|1,487.57
|1,481.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-238.06
|-300.14
|-93.68
|Other Income
|93.24
|102.37
|34.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-144.82
|-197.77
|-59.00
|Interest
|21.17
|23.21
|24.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-165.99
|-220.98
|-83.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-165.99
|-220.98
|-83.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-165.99
|-220.98
|-83.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-165.99
|-220.98
|-83.14
|Equity Share Capital
|72.81
|72.58
|64.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|-3.00
|-1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|-3.00
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|-3.00
|-1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|-3.00
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited